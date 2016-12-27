Featured Artist • Roland Thibault from USA

The Project

The Gear

Canon 5D Mk III

Sony a7R

Canon TS-E 17mm f/4L

Canon TS-E 24mm f/3.5L II

Canon 17-40mm f/4L

Mamiya 50mm f/4 Sekor Shift C

Voigtlander Nokton Aspherical 35mm f/1.2 II

Canon FD 50mm f/1.2L

Canon FD 85mm f/1.2L

Metabones Canon to Sony Adapter

Manual Mirex EF to E mount Tilt/Shift

Manual Mirex M645 to EF Adapter

VM to E Adapter

Formatt-Hitech filters

Joel Tjintjelaar IRND kit

Manfrotto 055XPROB Tripod

Manfrotto 410 Junior Geared Head

F-Stop Loka backpack



The Response

When did you start photography?

I started photography about 15 years ago when I started traveling to exotic locations. My first trip was in Egypt. I wanted to document my experiences there and the beauty of this rich and interesting country.

How important is photography for you?

Photography is a passion. It is a way to express myself, to share a feeling, an impression, to transcribe an emotion and to develop my imagination to construct a world that I am the only one to see. I use photography as a raw canvas to express myself and this gives me the opportunity to escape from our mundane world and create something of beauty.

Describe your favourite and most inspiring location and why it is your favourite.

It is hard to choose only one place that I would put ahead of any other. If I was to choose, however, it would be Newfoundland in Canada because it is a magical place unlike any others. It is still a ‘wild’ location with limited tourism and infrastructures at places and so utterly quiet, beautiful and different. I love taking photographs of seascapes and it is a dream for the enthusiast and pro photographer in me.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

Again, it is tough to name only one, so I will name several. Ansel Adams is of course in my eyes the master of modern landscape photography, but Michael Kenna is the founder of long exposure landscape and seascape photography. I have been influenced greatly by these two artists and I keep going back to these roots in my work.

What are your future photographic plans?

I am working on an entirely new series of seascapes and architectural photographs that will be very different from my previous work. I am also in contacts with fine art galleries in the USA and in France in order to organize shows and representations.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

To look at what is being done by others, integrate it, inspire yourself from it but find your own original and independent way. Most of all, keep working, no matter what people tell you, good or bad! Do what you love because this is the reason we all started taking photographs: for the love of making images, instilling beauty, emotion or to deliver a message to the viewer.

The Artist • Roland Thibault I am originally from France and currently based in Boston, USA. I am a trained Biophysics researcher and my training in Physics pushed me to develop a fascination for light, how it interacts with materials, bounces off surfaces, as well as for the notion of time and how it can be integrated and depicted in still images. It is therefore natural that I should have developed a passion for long exposure techniques and that I should specialize in landscape and architecture photography.

I have grown a passion for monochrome and classical photography and specialize in architectural and seascapes work. Each new image is raw material, a canvas for my imagination, a way to create a new world of opportunities and emotions and bring up the beauty of an atmosphere, a situation, a detail or an abstract vision that most people would dismiss.

