Photographing Lake Bled, Slovenia by Ales Krivec

It was crystal clear that morning when I checked the weather conditions and it looked like I would have perfect light conditions that would allow me to capture some nice images of Lake Bled. But as I arrived in the town the fog was so thick that I could barely see in front of me. I was extremely disappointed, at first, but soon realised that if Ojstrica (the mountain) peeks out from above the fog that there would be potential for spectacular views – especially if the fog was slowly lifting during sunrise.

I made it to the top just before the magic started to happen. I was thoroughly impressed by the view; it seemed like a painter was constantly changing the mood of a painting. The fog was dragging over the countryside and at times it seemed to me that through the white veil I could see the outlines of the church. Then, only moments later, it seemed like a blurred illusion, over and over again, until the painter finally revealed the perfect picture.

I tried to visualise the light and how it would first touch the hilltop and then progress slowly towards the castle and the church. I captured several frames of the surrounding mountains. Then, slowly, the island and the church started revealing themselves. I had been waiting for the perfect moment and it arrived shortly after.

The church was now almost fully visible, with just a fraction of the fog still remaining. It gave the photograph a special and unique atmosphere, where it seems like the island was floating in the sky.

Read this and many more articles in High Definition inside Issue 60 of Landscape Photography Magazine.

