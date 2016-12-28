Sony Zeiss 16-35 f/4 *Tessar
Sony Zeiss 55 f/1.8
Sony G 70-300 f/4.5-5.6
Samyang 14mm f/2.8
Samyang 12mm f/2.8 Fisheye
Induro CT214 & Sunwayfoto tripods with Sunwayfoto heads
Nisi & Benro filters
When did you start photography?
I started to be serious about photography about 4 years back when I was living in Hong Kong. Living in such a crowded city with lots of photographic possibilities made me bring a camera every day. I started shooting the landscapes outside of the city, the crazy skyscrapers and the everyday life on the street. There was always something to shoot.
Who are your favourite past or present photographers?
Honestly, I don't have any favourite photographers. There are of course some photographers I look up to, but I always look at images itself. It doesn't matter whose name is attached to them.
What is your favourite and most inspiring location?
As I guess is pretty normal for a landscape photographer, my list of locations to still visit never ends. However, there are some locations that I really love. One of them is the whole region around Utah in the United States. These Canyons are so amazing for landscape photography and de nights are truly dark out there which is amazing to shoot the stars. I definitely want to go back there sooner or later.
What are your future photographic plans?
I don't look too far ahead and try to move shot by shot. The most important thing is to improve myself. I want to travel more, visit more places and I like to talk and teach people about photography. That is something I definitely want to expand in the (near) future.
What advice would you give to our readers?
Always aim for something extra in your shots. Don't let anything overwhelm you. Even if you see the most amazing thing you've ever captured on camera, look for something extra! I always aim to make the perfect shot and I am almost never satisfied with conditions I encounter.
Speulderbos, the Netherlands by Albert Dros • Photographer of the Week
