Riisitunturi National Park, Finland by Sonja Jordan

I enjoyed a wonderful day at Riisitunturi National Park in February, which is located in the southern part of Finnish Lapland near Posio. The park covers an area of 77 km2. While high moors and spruce forests dominate the landscape during the summer months, snow-covered trees in winter are known worldwide among nature photographers. Although the peak of the Riisitunturi is only about 470m, it offers a wonderful view over the lakes and the many endless and pristine spruce forests that stretch all around on the hills. It was great fun tramping with snowshoes through this wonderful and absolutely breathtaking landscape and the masses of snow.

In winter the trees are cladded with a thick coating of condensed frost, creating a highly photogenic white forest. One only needs a small amount of imagination to see that the trees look like trolls and other fantasy figures.

The wind was very strong on top of the hill and it was not possible for me to change the lens on my camera. I stayed there the whole afternoon, took many pictures and waited for the sunset to arrive. I tried various compositions and settings in my camera. For this picture I put a neutral density filter into the filter holder in front of the lens to achieve a longer exposure – 30 seconds seemed perfect. My aim was to record some soft tones of colours into the picture and blurred clouds.

