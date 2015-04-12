Will you be our next Photographer of the Month?
For a chance to be our next Photographer of the Month, all you need to do is to simply fill in the form below. We will let you know if your submission is successful.
13 comments on “Photographer Of The Month”
Johanne Edlir Hasani Simone
Hi, quick question. When you say landscape for magazine, do you mean ocean photos showing land? The photos I saw on the covers look very simple and elegant with mountains, etc. I’ve never been around anywhere that has mountains. My state is very boring, so I’m just wondering what you are looking for in a landscape? Thank you!
Hi Kelley
Any landscape.
I have submitted the submission for above category few months back. Could you please update on the same?
Thanking you in Advance
Hello Harikiran SV
If you submission is approved and gets published, you will be notified by email.
Hi, I have completed the form yet am still unable to get into the site to submit my photo’s, please help!
Many Thanks,
Alan
——
Hi Alan
Can you make yourself a bit more clear please? If you are unable to get into the site, how did you manage to leave this comment and more importantly, which form have you completed?
Whats the T&C’s for this one? is it the same as the others, that you can use them a million times over for other promotions online, magazine, advertisements etc?
Thanks
Hi Chris
We do not use people’s images a million times, we only use them in order to promote a feature and the photographer. Here is part of our T&C:
You license us to use the material you provide on our website, eMagazine, eBooks, social media for promotion and for more than once. However, your images will always be under your copyright (you can publish them wherever else you wish) and you will always be credited when we publish them. We will never share your contributions with any third party.
Hi Marcel. For a chance to be featured as photographer of the week, you first need to fill in the form.