What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below and send us your best picture.
Photo of the Week
What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below and send us your best picture.
Free Registration is required to access the submission form on this page.
Free Registration will allow you access to all free content on the website.
View all posts by LPM Team | Visit Website »
Enter the Landscape Photography Magazine ‘Photo of the Month’ event and win our grand prize of a Platinum membership for a year.
Do you have an ‘Intimate Landscape’ (closeup) picture? Do you want it published in Landscape Photography Magazine? Well, here is your chance, upload it now!
Do you have a picture worth to become the next Landscape Photography Magazine cover? You can now upload it directly from the website.
See your picture displayed as the Splash Screen on our website for a full month. Your name will be displayed on the picture also.
Your feature will be published in the Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media to more than 500.000 followers.
The best pictures will be published in the Magazine and will be promoted via f11news.com, Forum, Flickr, 500px, Facebook to over 500.000 followers.
Every month we publish a book review. Are you just about to release a book? Have you already released one and wish us to have it reviewed?
9 comments on “Photo of the Week”
Beautiful picture.
I have tried to upload an image 3000 on the long side – 6.6MB and it uploads then I get a red x beside the uploaded file… but no reason why it was rejected. Suggestions?
Thanks!
A red x does not necessarily mean that the image was rejected, it could mean that you can delete it and start again, in case you made a mistake.
Can you see all uploaded pictures somewhere?
I like to see for insiration and to find new locations to visit?
Hi Jaap
For what you are seeking and much, much more inspiration, you can subscribe to the magazine.
I have tried to upload an image 3000 on the long side – 4.5MB and it uploads then I get a red x beside the uploaded file… but no reason why it was rejected. Suggestions?
Thanks!
Is it a jpg file?
Hi There, I am just starting out with my photography, very amateur at this moment in time, If you could please view my work, How do i go about submitting you some of my photos.
Kind regards
Hi Stefan
Please visit our Submissions page for full details.