Showcase your ultimate capture! The best pictures will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our Flickr, 500px and Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.
What are you waiting for? To send us your best capture simply fill in the Submission Form below.
43 comments on “Galleria Picture Submission • Take Part”
Hi.
I submitted a photo to F11news and have been asked to submit it again for publication. However, if I try to log in here as an existing member (using my F11 login) it tells me username or password is wrong (I just reset them so not wrong), but if I try to register as a new member then I am told my username already exists. I am stuck.
Ian
Hi Ian Perkins
You cannot login to this website by using credentials from a different website. For matters such as this, it is best to use the contact form on this website.
Hi,
I have been asked by Moderator to submit my photo in the given link and I already did it.I understand there is a long queue before me for publication but is there any way I can see if my submission was successful?
Hi Himadri
Your submission was successful. For future reference, if you are transferred to the confirmation page upon submission, then your picture has definitely been uploaded.
Thanks LPM for the interest and invite in my image – its very much appreciated.
Paul Watson.
Our pleasure, Paul Watson.
Hello, I received this invitation below to submit for publication July 25th 08:13 from Dimitri. I did submit successfully as far as I know but it wasn’t published in the August mag. Did I miss something?
David Moore
And the editor sure loves it. Lovely gentle colours and good composition. 9 metres tide??? Wow
I really enjoyed the picture so I invite you to submit it for publication in the magazine. If you wish to do so, please follow the link… http://landscapephotographymag…..submission
Thumbs up from me.
Hi David
LPM, like many magazines out there, works on a 2-3 month in advance content. So, today we are working on the October issue.
When the editor invites an image for publication, that image will definitely be published in the magazine. However, it will also be added in a queue, which means that it will take months before it is published.
Please remember that LPM is an international and very popular magazine and we received hundreds of image submissions every month. It is impossible to publish them all at the same time.
Thanks for the prompt reply below. To avoid newbies like me writing the above it might be an idea to tell folk not to expect publication in any particular month?
Hi David
We actually do inform you on this on the ‘Picture Submission Confirmation Page’. This is what we state on the page:
Thank you for sending us your picture. If your picture goes through the screening process successfully, we will let you know upon its publication. Please note that a successful picture will join a queue and will be published after a few months – with the exception of Platinum members who get priority.
If your picture fails to go through the screening process (please do try again in the future with a different picture or on a different section), then you will not hear from us. We apologise for this but you must understand that we receive hundreds of submissions every month, replying to all of them would delay other procedures.
Thank you very much for your invitation through Flickr to submit 2 of my images to your magazine, I am very humbled and very excited.
Warmest regards
Beth Wode
Hi Beth
It is our pleasure to invite beautiful images for publication in the magazine.
Dear LPM Team,
I have just submited “Restless”as instructed by Dimitri and I would like to extend my sincere thanks once again for inviting me to send the photo for publication in the magazine. As this is my first time, I am a bit anxious to have things set right so if there are any problems with the photo, do let me know so I can correct them!
Have a lovely day!
Razvan-Alexandru Duta
Hi Razvan
We will let you know if there is a problem.
Thank you so much for the opportunity to submit a photo to your magazine! Dimitri invited me from 500px.
Hello, I just submitted a photograph of the Bee O’ Clock, after being invited to do so by Dimitri on Flickr. Thanks .
Hi Dimitri,
Thanks so much for asking me to submit a photo again – two in two months, dead chuffed!
Sue
Our pleasure, Susan (on behalf of Dimitri).
Hello, I just submitted a photograph of the Mobius Arch after being invited to do so by Dimitri on Flickr. Thanks for the opportunity!
Albert “AC” Wong
AC Wong Photography
United States
Our pleasure, Albert.
Same comments as above really..? i was asked to submit a photo via Flickr – submitted it exactly as instructed but no confirmation/thank you page..?
Thanks, dougie
Hi Douglas
You need to remember that you need to consider the file size and the upload speed of your system at the time of the upload, as well as to how busy our server is at the time. All these factors will dictate the amount of time you need to leave your browser window active during upload. Please try again.
Hello, I just submitted a photograph (Chute Nadeau 18.jpg) after being invited to do so by Dimitri on 500px. Thanks for the opportunity!
Jean-François Pidgeon
Canada
Thank you, Jean-François.
I was twice invited by DImitri to submit a photo i posted on 500px for publication in the magazine. I did submit both times but not sure when or if these will actually be published. It seems a lot of photogs receive the same invitation. Does this mean that this pool of photos goes through another selection process or will the invited photos be actually published. Are those folks whose photos are published notified? Thanks
All pictures invited by our editor will be published, guaranteed. However, as we invite many pictures in order to promote as many photographers as we can, we cannot say when exactly they will be published.
Hi, I’ve sent two pictures to the gallery, the first i’ve been transferred to the thank you page… by uploading the second one not, as a free-member is there a limit for one picture ?
my user name is floripapictures, the pictures i’ve sent are:
Floripapictures_MG_8981-small
Floripapictures_MG_0071_small
thanks for responding Mic
Hi Micha
If you were not transferred to a Thank you page, then your upload has failed and you will need to do it again.
Hello, I just submitted my first photograph and very excited! Is this for professionals only??
Thanks,
Denise
Hi Denise
This is for everyone.
Hi LPM,
I was asked to submit another photo for publication but I submitted it and didn’t receive any confirmation email. Generally when I submit I get a confirmation email from you that you have received the image. So can you kindly tell me whether you have received it or not. My name is Arpan Das and here is the url for the discussion
https://500px.com/groups/lpm/1009389/lago-del-predil-italy
Hi Arpan
Thank you for sending us your picture. You do not receive a confirmation email for submitting pictures for this section of the magazine. Instead, once upload has finished you are transferred to a ‘thank you’ page on the site.
I was asked by the moderator of the 500px group to submit an Image and I have submitted it. But it is not published and I didn’t get any notification. Can you tell me what is wrong?
Hi
It would help if you tell us what your name is.
Thank you for your reply. My name is Arpan Das.
Hi Arpan
We have received your picture. It is currently in a queue waiting publication.
This is the url of the discussion
https://500px.com/groups/lpm/982101/waterfall-from-italy#982777
I have been invited by Dimitri Vasileiou to submit a picture to the magazine for publication. I am already registered with Landscape Photography Magazine, how can I submit the photo? i am logged in
Hi Hikmat
Click on the Submission Form tab above and fill in the form, that’s all it takes.
hello
I am also having trouble seeing anything under the submission tab, I am logged in and was invited.
Thank you
Hi
There is only one reason that you can’t see the submission form under the submission tab, you are not logged in. Are you sure that your browser keeps you logged in when you do so? Does your browser or anti virus system allow for cookies? There is only one way to find out. Login, and then check MY ACCOUNT to see if you have stayed logged in or your browser has logged you out again.
Hello:
I have been invited by Dimitri Vasileiou to submit a picture to the magazine for publication. I am already registered with Landscape Photography Magazine, how can I submit the photo?
best regards
Giampiero Torello
Hi Giampiero
Click on the submission from tab above, fill in the form and click Submit. If you can’t see the form, then you are not logged in.