Near Duluth, Minnesota, USA by Ryan Tischer

This is a location that I had scouted in the past and even photographed three years earlier, but with less dramatic skies. It faces north and with the possible reflection in the creek I knew it would make for a potentially great Northern Lights image. On St. Patrick’s Day, the Aurora Borealis forecast was looking promising, with the highest KP level in recent months.

As the sun set, a clear sky remained and I headed off to my ‘secret location’ which was literally in the ditch along a highway less than a half hour from my home in Duluth, Minnesota. Being in a small city means that just a few minutes out of town you can start to see some detail in the night sky.

In northern Minnesota this creek would typically still be frozen in mid-March, but a recent warming had melted most of the ice over the past few days, allowing for a reflection to be visible.

It was a challenge working my exposures around the passing car headlights, but the location provided just enough ambient light from distant cars to properly illuminate the foreground. Around 9pm the sky lit up with aurora for a few brief moments and in between the passing cars I was able to make this exposure.

With my Pentax 645Z I knew that ISO 1600 would provide minimal noise while still allowing me to stop down a little from wide open, providing a sharper image than at f/3.5. It took three years for me to get the image I had envisioned, which never would have happened without planning ahead, checking forecasts and patience.

Read this and many more articles in High Definition inside Issue 56 of Landscape Photography Magazine.

Add post to my favourites