Book Giveaway

The Book
Enter our free draw to win a copy of this Book worth £16.58. Entries will be open till the 25th of January 2016.
The winner will be contacted by email and the book will be posted to the winner’s home address. In the event of winning the prize, the address you will provide following our contact will be used to send the prize so please make sure the provided address is accurate. All taxes, insurances and other expenses as the case may be (depending on the winner’s country and its import/tax laws) are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. The winning entry decision is final and no correspondence will be entered in to.
Enter our free draw for a chance to win this book, simply fill in the form below.
LPM is compliant with the data protection act. Our policy is such that we will not pass on your details to any third party without your prior consent.Sorry, paid membership is required to access the submission form on this page.
If you are a paying member already, please login first.
Previous Winners
Plateau Light - Steve J Giardini from USA
Mastering Landscape Photography - Glen Sumner from Northern Ireland
Post-Processing with Intent - Terry Farrelly from Luxembourg
Lessons in Landscape - Robert Stoppard from England
Wild America - Lee Johnston from USA
Understanding Exposure - James Johnstone from Scotland
Digital B&W - Lauren Buchholz from New Zealand
Panobook 2015 - Peter Worthington from Wales
Photographer's Guide To - Robert Palmer from UK
Iceland, An Uneasy Calm - Nicholas Oakes from the UK
Peak District - Karen Jeffery from the UK
Sublime Nature - Suzanne Mathia from USA
Moodscapes - Paulo Bizarro from Portugal
Sebastião Salgado, Genesis - Ernie Wearn from Canada
Shore to Summit - Andrew Ripley from the UK
The Light in Cuban Eyes - Elizabeth Restall from England
Extraordinary Everyday Photography - Richard Drake from USA
LPOTY8 - Mike Higgins from England
Wild Britain - Matthew Brooks from England
The Art of Landscape Photography - Paul Kiernan from Ireland
Photographing the Lake District - Vivien Cotton from Scotland
Revelations - Petter Gundhus from Norway
One Planet - Begoña Guillén Montero from Spain
Mastering Composition - Olaf Orth from Germany
The Art of the Photograph - Paul Graber from England
The Photographer's Mind - Richard Lenfant from France
LPOTY7 - Bruce Burgess from USA
Color, Light & Composition - Jenni Alexander from England
Terms and Conditions
These are the terms and conditions that apply for this free draw run by Landscape Photography Magazine or LPM for short.
Entry to this competition is free. By entering the competition, entrants together with any other member of the public involved hereby agree to be bound by these rules as amended from time to time, and by any competition instructions.
LPM is compliant with the data protection act. Our policy is such that we will not pass on your details to any third party without your prior consent.
Entry to the free draw is restricted to one entry per person. Any more than one entries will result in a ban of all your submissions.
The winning entry decision is final and no correspondence will be entered in to.
The results will be announced on this website within a few days after the closing date.
The LPM team will pick the winning entry in a random selection and the winner will be notified by email. It is your responsibility to make sure all LPM emails go through to your email inbox and do not end inside your spam box.
By entering this competition, you hereby warrant that all information submitted by you is true, current and complete. LPM reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants and disqualify an entrant for submitting false information.
In the event of winning the prize, the address you will provide following our contact will be used to send any prizes so please make sure the provided address is accurate. As the competition is open to entrants from all over the world, you will not be eligible if you are resident in a country or jurisdiction where the competition may breach any local law or regulation.
LPM reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if it has reasonable grounds to believe the entrant is not eligible or has otherwise breached any of the Rules.
All taxes, insurances and other expenses as the case may be (depending on the winner's country and its import/tax laws) are the sole responsibility of the prize winner.
LPM cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrant entering the competition or as a result of accepting any prize.
LPM reserves the right to cancel or amend the free draw or the Rules without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside LPM’s reasonable control.
22 comments on “Book Giveaway”
I would consider this an investment in my creativity
Competition entry for ” Mastering Exposure”
This looks like an inspirational and motivational book. I truly look forward to taking the time needed to go through this.
Utah is a dream
What a fantastic book!
I will love to have this book.
Would provide further inspiration in addition to LPM. Looks great from a great photographer.
Well worthwhile!
Would love to expand my photography knowledge and this ebook would do so.
I’m considering investing in filters. Lessons in Landscape may just help me make the most from that investment.
Inspiring!
I need it !
Looks like a lovely book which would inspire and amaze me.
Looks like a great prize!
This is a fantastic book. There is also newly released a video called “Salt of the Earth” which is about Sebastião Salgado as his work. It is a collaboration of Wim Wenders and Mr. Salgado’s son, Julian. I’ve rented it from iTunes (and I will probably buy it).
Blurb: For the last 40 years, the photographer Sebastião Salgado has been travelling through the continents, in the footsteps of an ever-changing humanity. He has witnessed some of the major events of our recent history; international conflicts, starvation and exodus. He is now embarking on the discovery of pristine territories, of wild fauna and flora, and of grandiose landscapes as part of a huge photographic project which is a tribute to the planet’s beauty.
Correction: Name of Mr. Salgado’s son is Juliano, not Julian.
I have seen the exhibit twice, once in Toronto and once in NYC. It is the best photo show Iever saw. The book is magnificent. I wish I could have it. I wish I win.
I can’t enter the “book giveaway” Dimitri. Whenever I click the link on the email you sent, it says I need to login first, once I login, I can’t find this form anywhere on the website. If I click again on my email, it opens a page where I am not logged in… I guess this is why people have put comments on this page
Hi Cyril
This can only mean 2 things, either your browser/pc does not keep you logged in or, once you are logged in, you do not click on the Submission Form tab. If your browser does not keep you logged in, then you have a problem with cookies. I assure you, the form is there and thousands of members access it every month. Please let us know what the problem is once you have solved it.
Nothing better that have the opportunity to see the work of the best, it will be a very good source of inspiration for me . I’ll try my luck!! thanks to the team of LPM for offer to us this opportunity.
Competition entry
Competition entry, what? Sorry, I do not understand your comment.