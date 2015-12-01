12 Apostles NP, Australia by Amanda Hughes

On a trip across Australia and the Great Ocean Road I caught – against the odds – a gold mine on camera. I went to the 12 Apostles during the day to check out the location and where or what I would like to photograph. There were clear skies with potential for a garish sunset. My available time was for one sunset and one sunrise to get what I wanted – the clock was ticking. The Apostles were busy with people filling the pathways, the perfect recipe for a photoshoot disaster.

I left the place for a few hours and went back before sunset. The paths were clearer and the crowds much smaller, the tour groups had left for the day. Just like magic the skies had filled with clouds and a storm was brewing on the horizon. I could see the rain falling in the distance, perfect sunset. But that was not the end. I shot the sun going down, sneaking past the barriers into a remote area. It was a masterpiece of a sunset, and the people remaining to witness it were in awe. People began disappearing, as did the sun, leaving a trail of light behind it. That’s when the storm began to get closer. I was about to leave, feeling there was nothing left I could get from the location, when all of a sudden a clap of thunder filled the air, followed by the skies being re-ignited with a bright light – I took back my position.

The storm was getting closer and I saw the potential for something astounding. I fiddled with my camera settings in order to find the best ones to capture lightning – the best way was to opt for five-second exposures. I fitted the shutter release cable on the camera and stood still, fingers at the ready. Lightning struck again and I just caught the end of it, not having set the release to continuous shoot, as I didn’t want to miss the vital moment between frames. Not only this, I didn’t want to compromise with a high ISO either, which I had tested but was far too noisy. Another bolt of lightning. I had just caught a glimpse of the start, not enough for shimmering waves or a bright fiery sky.

Minutes ticked by, then it happened – this time I was ready for it. The thunder rumbled, then lightning struck. At the same time, so did my finger on the shutter release button. The frame continued to expose for the shadows as the light fizzled away, processing occurred, then the LCD lit up and I knew it was something special. Perfectly exposed lightning struck across the sky on the tiny screen. The limestone stacks glowing almost gold, then waves of electric pink. Jackpot!

