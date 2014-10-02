Phoneography

With today’s rush in technology, in-phone cameras seem to produce better images than the first digital compacts. Every month we showcase the creativity of our readers and display a series of images captured on mobile devices.

You can now upload your phone and tablet or any other mobile device shots to be published in Landscape Photography Magazine. The pictures can be straight out of the device or even manipulated in any kind of software or app. We want to experience your talent and artistic eye.

The only requirement is that the shots need to be 3000 pixels on the long side. Smaller pictures or pictures with watermarks on them will be discarded.

What are you waiting for? Go on, show the world what you can do with your mobile gadget. The winning picture will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms.

Free Registration

Free Registration is required to access the submission form on this page.

Free Registration will allow you access to all free content on the website.

Join us • Register Now!

LPM Special Offer

  1. I’m trying to post a picture that is 4032×1919 pixels but it keeps getting rejected. It does meet the minimum 3000 pixels requirement on the long side so why can’t I upload it? Does it have to be at least 3000 pixels on both width and height?

    Reply

    1. If by ‘rejected’ you are talking about the little red cross after upload, then this does not mean that the picture has been rejected. It simply means that if you have mistakenly uploaded the wrong picture, you can click the red cross and delete it.

  3. I agree with the smashing head against the wall comment. All I wanted was to share my phone photos with all of you but was unable to to the picture being a jpg. Oh well

    Reply

    1. Where exactly is the problem? We allow jpf files. Every week we receive pictures uploaded from mobile phones. If yours has a problem uploading them, then there is not much we can do about it.

  4. My head hurts..smashing it against a brickwork called phoneograhy. I won’t be trying anymore..and congratulations to anyone that actually achieved an upload from phone tablet or laptop.

    Reply

    1. It would make things easier if you explained the problem you have uploading a picture – it is actually a very simple task.

  5. I like the magazine..where i can learn a lots about photography. I have some phoneography i would like to share.

    Reply

  6. now I am a subscriber in your webpage. now what do i do to submit my photo to your phoneography contest?

    Reply

    1. We select the best pictures submitted. Through this section we showcase how creative people can be with their mobile devices.

  8. Hi,
    I love your magazine! I have some phoneography I’d like to share.
    I’m trying to subscribe but the form for credit card info won’t allow me to enter anything

    Reply

    1. Hi Jamie
      Make sure you clear your browser’s cache and refresh the a couple of times before you attempt to fill in the form again.

  9. I am currently signed in on your website but when i click on the subbmission tab above i keep getting a link telling me i need to subscribe before submting photos. I thought i had subscribed, seeing as i am currently signed in.

    Reply

    1. Hi Alex

      This indicates that you have a cookie problem. If you are signed in, then your username will be displayed at the top right of the page. You need to allow your browser to accept cookies from our website.

  10. If I submitted a photo, will I be notified if you put it in the magazine? How long does it normally take for you to decide if you are going to publish the photo in your magazine?

    Reply

    1. As long as you have supplied us with your correct email address, you will surely be notified. As for how long it will take, this depends on the amount of submissions we receive – we can only publish a handful of images every month.

  11. I filled out the form and submitted it. There’s no field there where we can send or attach our photos.

    Reply

    1. Yes, there is. You cannot submit the form unless you add a picture to it, the form will not allow you. Look at the bottom of the form. Unless you are talking about the membership form and not the submission form on this page.

    1. Hi marjorie
      Fill in the form and click submit, that’s it. We will then check out your picture and if it’s approved, it will be published in the magazine.

