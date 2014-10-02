With today’s rush in technology, in-phone cameras seem to produce better images than the first digital compacts. Every month we showcase the creativity of our readers and display a series of images captured on mobile devices.

You can now upload your phone and tablet or any other mobile device shots to be published in Landscape Photography Magazine. The pictures can be straight out of the device or even manipulated in any kind of software or app. We want to experience your talent and artistic eye.

The only requirement is that the shots need to be 3000 pixels on the long side. Smaller pictures or pictures with watermarks on them will be discarded.

What are you waiting for? Go on, show the world what you can do with your mobile gadget. The winning picture will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms.

