Gear Test: Fuji X-T1

Fuji received high praise when it introduced the X series of cameras. The latest introduction is the X-T1 model. The question is, how good is it in comparison with its ancestors? We sent Mark Bauer to Iceland to find out

Fuji’s X-series range of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras have proved enormously popular with both the buying public and reviewers, and have become renowned for their classic styling, excellent image quality and blend of traditional controls and cutting edge technology. At this point, I have to declare an interest – I’m a big fan of the Fujis and own a Fuji X-E1 and a couple of lenses, which I love shooting with. I was therefore very keen to start shooting with the X-T1, but also aware that I would need to be extra careful in order to maintain my objectivity.

The X-T1 is actually quite a radical departure in styling from previous X-series’ cameras. Gone is the Leica-inspired rangefinder look, and the latest Fuji is styled much more like a small SLR, including a large fake pentaprism to house the electronic viewfinder (EVF). Once again, however, the Fuji designers have looked to classic cameras for their inspiration, clearly using the Contax RX as a model. This isn’t a bad thing – in fact, it’s a very good thing, as the Contax RX was a beautiful camera, both to look at and to hold. It was also one of the best-performing manual focus 35MM cameras ever made, so by paying homage to it, the Fuji X-T1 has a lot to live up to. Furthermore, does it offer anything of interest to the landscape specialist or is it more of a general purpose camera?

