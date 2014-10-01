Publish your picture • Share the story • Earn $50
Publish your picture in Landscape Photography Magazine, share the ‘behind the scene’ story of the picture and, at the same time, earn $50 in cash, no questions asked. Obviously, your submission needs to be accepted first.
When it comes down to our best pictures, we all have a story to tell. This could be of the location, what inspired us to visit it, all the technical difficulties. All we ask of you is one of your best pictures escorted by a short story between 200-300 words.
Your picture will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our f11news.com Forum, Flickr, 500px, Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to over 500.000 followers.
All you need to do is to fill in the form below.
LPM Team
8 comments on “Behind The Scene”
I entered the Behind the Scene entry and you chose one of mine to be in your April edition!!
Well done, Renee Lund
Do you have a timeline of when the April edition will be posted?
Renee Lund The magazine is published on the 1st of each month.
I sent a photo and accompanying editorial on the 5 June 2015, Not seen or heard of it since, could you let me know the position here. ?
Hi
This area is for comments only. Please use the contact us form for such request.
Dear Editor,
I ma interested to submit a writeup along with pix. How can i upload it?
With warm regards
Partha
Hi Partha
You can submit your article via our submission form above in the submission form tab.