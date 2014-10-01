Publish your picture • Share the story • Earn $50

Publish your picture in Landscape Photography Magazine, share the ‘behind the scene’ story of the picture and, at the same time, earn $50 in cash, no questions asked. Obviously, your submission needs to be accepted first.

When it comes down to our best pictures, we all have a story to tell. This could be of the location, what inspired us to visit it, all the technical difficulties. All we ask of you is one of your best pictures escorted by a short story between 200-300 words.

Your picture will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our f11news.com Forum, Flickr, 500px, Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to over 500.000 followers.

All you need to do is to fill in the form below.

Free Registration Free Registration is required to access the submission form on this page. Free Registration will allow you access to all free content on the website. Join us • Register Now!

Add post to my favourites