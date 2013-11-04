Shopping Basket

Landscape Photography Magazine
Yellowstone In Winter

By on

Yellowstone In Winter
Yellowstone in Winter is one of the most stunning, awe inspiring landscapes to be found anywhere in the world and one that all photographers should try to visit at least once during their lifetime.

Gone are the summer crowds that turn Yellowstone into a family circus and as winter approaches a silence descends onto the world’s premier location for both Landscape and Wildlife Photographers. Yellowstone in Winter simply put is a photographer’s paradise.

Winter brings a solitude to this landscape that few people ever get to experience, but the few who do are rewarded with memories and images that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

This ebook was kindly offered to LPM by the exceptional landscape photographer Nigel Turner and it is free for all our followers to download. You can see his stunning images by visiting his website...

www.nigelturnerphotography.com

