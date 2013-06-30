Free Annual Issue 2015

March 2015 sees the start of LPM’s fifth year. Back in 2011, when we launched LPM, we wanted to provide photographers with a magazine that was fresh, exciting and interactive – written by photographers themselves. It has been an extraordinary journey. A huge thank you to everyone who has made this possible and we look forward to the next five years and beyond.

Our fourth anniversary also seemed like the perfect time to launch our new website, which we have been working on behind the scenes for many months now. A little while back we asked for your feedback on both our website and magazine - and we listened, incorporating your suggestions into the new design. We hope you enjoy looking around the new site and look forward to receiving your feedback.

To continue the celebrations we have now released the LPM Annual 2015, our second consecutive free annual issue. This free 238 pages annual issue is a compilation of some of the best features and images we released in the past twelve months and it is a gift from all of us to all of you. Please go ahead and share the news with your friends and family, as well as sharing this link on your Facebook wall and other social media pages.

A big thank you to everyone who takes the time to send us their work. Every month your images blow us away. Please keep sending them and we’ll keep publishing them.

LPM is YOUR magazine. Here’s to the future.

Dimitri Vasileiou, editor

