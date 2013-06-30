Did you enjoy this post?
One more year of success
March 2015 sees the start of LPM’s fifth year. Back in 2011, when we launched LPM, we wanted to provide photographers with a magazine that was fresh, exciting and interactive – written by photographers themselves. It has been an extraordinary journey. A huge thank you to everyone who has made this possible and we look forward to the next five years and beyond.
Our fourth anniversary also seemed like the perfect time to launch our new website, which we have been working on behind the scenes for many months now. A little while back we asked for your feedback on both our website and magazine - and we listened, incorporating your suggestions into the new design. We hope you enjoy looking around the new site and look forward to receiving your feedback.
To continue the celebrations we have now released the LPM Annual 2015, our second consecutive free annual issue. This free 238 pages annual issue is a compilation of some of the best features and images we released in the past twelve months and it is a gift from all of us to all of you. Please go ahead and share the news with your friends and family, as well as sharing this link on your Facebook wall and other social media pages.
A big thank you to everyone who takes the time to send us their work. Every month your images blow us away. Please keep sending them and we’ll keep publishing them.
LPM is YOUR magazine. Here’s to the future.
Dimitri Vasileiou, editor
For saving on ipad see the instructions on our support page.
Please add your name and email in the form and we will email you the download link. Your details will not be shared with any other parties.
Make sure our email does not end in your spam box.
23 comments on “Free Download • Annual Issue 2015”
I am keen to take a subscription but would first like to see a copy of one of the magazines prior to committing to a subscription.The free download of the 2015 issue does not download
Hello Ian
Have you tried to download the latest 2017 free issue?
https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/2017/annual-issue-2017
The link I received in the email does not open correctly – ”This PDF document might not be displayed correctly”
If I try to save the link directly I get ”The pdf could not be saved, because the source file could not be read.
Try again later, or contact the server administrator.”…
Hi radkovm
Before we are able to help you, you need to tell us what system (pc/mac/tablet) and what browser you are using. Also, you mentioned that you try to save the link, do you mean that you try to download the pdf file?
I am using a PC with Windows 7 Professional, browser is Mozilla 37.0.1
I received the email with the link, opening it results in the message ”This PDF document might not be displayed correctly”
You shouldn’t try to read the pdf on the browser window as it might not be fully compatible – the message is correct. You should full download the pdf file and then open it in the latest version of Adobe Reader, this is the only pdf reader we recommend.
Sorry, but the download does not work either. I tried it in all browsers I have currently installed.
I cannot help you any further I’m afraid. The free annual has been downloaded by more than 30,000 people so far and no one has mentioned such problem. Have you tried to copy the url and paste it directly into your browser instead of clicking the link in your email client?
Also, do you by any chance have any kind of antivirus system that does not allow pdf downloads?
Ditto all the above notes a bout the download freezing…
Hello Lin
Freezing download has nothing to do with us, it is most likely at your end and which host you are using. The magazine has already been downloaded by more than 20,000 people and almost none has mentioned freezing download.
No problems at all. Received an email with the link within just a few minutes and downloading went smoothly.
Would love to see this but I have tried serval times and never was able to download. Now being asked to register for an emailed link and still no email replay hours later
Hi Nickz
The emails we send are prioritized and they can take up to 24 hours.
Now Dropbox says “error 509” account temporarily disabled. Guys what’s happening there ? We can’t download !!
Try now please.
Too bad….can’t even get to the download…error message
Try now.
Haven’t received the email link….it’s been days.
Sorry Sharon, we can send an email but unfortunately we cannot force hosts to accept it. Do you have another email address to try again?
Whats give with this iamnotarobot thing. i cant download and it keeps freezing safari, i am logged into your site…
How many log ins does one person need..
Cheers.
Hi Steven
We are aware of the problem and we are trying to find a solution.
The download always freezes at various points. I get to XXX KB/0,0 KB and it stops with nothing but a blank screen.
Please try at a different time, it could be too many downloads at the same time.