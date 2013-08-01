10 Lightroom Keyboard Shortcuts

They are slightly hard to remember, however, once memorised, you will find that you can’t live without them.

Of course, I am talking about the 10 best keyboard shortcuts for Lightroom; they work in both Windows and Mac.

Z Toggle 100% Zoom View

G Go To Library Module

D Go to develop module

J Cycle Grid View Style

I Cycle Info Display while viewing a single image

C Compare View (when you select two images)

T Show / Hide Toolbar

F Toggle Full Screen Preview

L Toggle Lights Out

Ctrl Z Undo latest action

