Landscape Photography Magazine
10 Lightroom Keyboard Shortcuts

They are slightly hard to remember, however, once memorised, you will find that you can’t live without them.

Of course, I am talking about the 10 best keyboard shortcuts for Lightroom; they work in both Windows and Mac.

  • Z Toggle 100% Zoom View
  • G Go To Library Module
  • D Go to develop module
  • J Cycle Grid View Style
  • I Cycle Info Display while viewing a single image
  • C Compare View (when you select two images)
  • T Show / Hide Toolbar
  • F Toggle Full Screen Preview
  • L Toggle Lights Out
  • Ctrl Z Undo latest action

About Author

Dimitri Vasileiou is a highly acclaimed landscape photographer, writer and photographic workshop leader. A professional photographer for several years, he was born in Greece and currently resides in Scotland.

