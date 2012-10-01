Landscape Photographer’s Checklist

We have had many requests on producing checklist cards that will help you never (again) forget all essentials for a photo shoot. We extended this to 2 lists, one for the night before and one for while on location.

These cards will help you remember all the things you need to do and pack in your bag pack on the night before a shoot and, also, remind you of the things you need to do while on location.

They can be downloaded, printed and kept in your backpack. No excuses such as 'Left the tripod head plate at home' any more. Click on the list pictures to enlarge them and then, right click and save on your computer. These list cards are of high enough resolution and jpg format.

