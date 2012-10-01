Landscape Photographer’s Checklist

We have had many requests on producing checklist cards that will help you never (again) forget all essentials for a photo shoot. We extended this to 2 lists, one for the night before and one for while on location.
These cards will help you remember all the things you need to do and pack in your bag pack on the night before a shoot and, also, remind you of the things you need to do while on location.
They can be downloaded, printed and kept in your backpack. No excuses such as 'Left the tripod head plate at home' any more. Click on the list pictures to enlarge them and then, right click and save on your computer. These list cards are of high enough resolution and jpg format.
Read this article, and many more, in High Definition, inside Issue 20 of Landscape Photography Magazine.
Oh dear.
I would add a map of the area plus a first aid kit and of course a flask of coffee!
wait a minute. I don’t see a dolly on the list. 😜
One thing I would add to the list is snacks or something to eat. I hiked the narrows in Zion and was only worried about what camera gear to take or leave. I usually pack some kind of meal bar or granola bars but that day it slipped my mind. 4 hours later I was needing them calories.
They are showing in chrome now also. Thanks.
I just tried my 3rd browser, internet explorer, and the cards were visible.
Bob
Excellent
I’m having the same issue as dwalker, I’m logged in, with a gold membership, but can’t see the cards. I’ve tried on two different browsers, with the same results.
Can you please clear your browser’s cache and try again?
Thank you
No I cannot see the cards in this post.
You didn’t answer my question, are you logged-in?
Hi dwalker
It says in the post… “After log in, click on the list pictures to enlarge and then, right click and save on your computer. These list cards are of high enough resolution and jpg format”.
Are you logged-in? Can you see the cards in this post?
I have a gold membership and can’t see where to download them.
Absolutely spot-on!!! I have carried an umbrella on my photography backpack for years and people look at me like I’m nuts when it’s hot & sunny. I laugh and explain the potential use, which then provides the exclamation: “Oh..I’d never even thought of that!”
Completely agree with 1, possibly 2 stunning compositions per location (one portrait, one landscape).