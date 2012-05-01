Analysing Composition

Analysing-Composition
Enjoy Premium Content

Analysing Composition in Landscape Photography

In my view a good composition should:

Lead your eye into the picture, usually from the left (we are taught to read everything from left to right in the Western world);

Direct your eye towards the focal point, by using elements such as leading lines;

Allow your eye to circulate within the frame, taking in the other features, without being drawn towards the edge of the picture, or worse, out of the picture;

Avoid brightly coloured objects or areas (especially white, red, orange and yellow) at the edge of the frame.

In my example I have tried to break down the steps I took to compose this image of the village of Torridon in north-west Scotland. Here are my thoughts:

• The horizon is in the middle of the frame breaking the “rule of thirds” composition. Although placing the horizon on the thirds is often good practice, provided that the foreground is filled with interesting detail, a centrally placed horizon can work. It gives a very stable composition, as the viewer is looking straight at the scenery.

• I noticed a leading line on the hillside behind the village, coming down towards the white building. By searching for a suitable water surface in the foreground I was able to include a reflection of this line, doubling its effect.

• The line coming in from the bottom left corner of the frame is a strong diagonal feature but it cuts back towards the edge of the frame before continuing on into the frame. I felt that it was important to include all of it within the frame as a tighter framing on the left edge would have cut through this line and isolated the area of foreground grass.

• This area of salt marsh is dotted with little pools, and the inclusion of the “dinosaur footprints” in the foreground allowed me to fill in an otherwise empty area.

• Clouds were moving continuously across the landscape. I waited until the cloud shadow (and its reflection) helped to frame the village. The darker cloud shadows in the upper right help to balance the darker water tones in the bottom left of the frame.

Article Ideas  

This image turned out to have an unexpected emotional significance. A friend of mine met his future wife while working in the area. The view you see here is the one they saw each day from the house they stayed in. When she died prematurely, he wanted an image for his wall which would allow him to remember the many happy days they spent together there. I was happy to provide this one.

Read this and many more articles in High Definition, inside Issue 15 of Landscape Photography Magazine.

LPM Special Offer

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • Put Yourself in the Picture

    Put Yourself in the Picture

    Having a person in a landscape photograph can really bring it to life, but what do you do if there is no-one else around? Ian Plant suggests putting yourself in it!

    Read more »

  • Winter vs. Summer

    Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains

    Read more »

  • Dare to be different

    Dare to be different

    Do you get frustrated when others don’t understand or appreciate what you are trying to achieve with your photography? Alister Benn offers advice

    Read more »

  • No Statement Needed

    No Statement Needed

    Have you ever felt the need to write a statement to explain your work to others? Rafael Rojas suggests not to, just let your work speak for itself instead

    Read more »

  • Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

    Valley of Fire

    Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson

    Read more »

  • The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

    The Perfection Paradigm

    Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome

    Read more »

  • The Lone Tree Impact By David Hay

    The Lone Tree Impact

    Have you ever seen a tree standing alone in a landscape and thought it would make a good picture? You are not alone. David Hay has the article

    Read more »