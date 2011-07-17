Please allow enough time for the file to upload. DO NOT close the browser before the confirmation page is displayed.
7 comments on “Promote your Slideshow • Video • Timelapse”
I’ve made a submission but can’t for the life of me, find where to submit my slideshow. So I’ve submitted the form and have included a link to the page on my website where the slideshow is
Your submission will need to be approved first. Then, we will let you know how to send us the video.
thanks for looking , mainly Canada and the rocky mountain region
Check out my landscape photography slide show on Youtube here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuM0HNPTpQ8 Thanks!
Same as previous entry. This is my first attempt at turning my still photos into a slide show video, inspired by Landscape Photography Magazine
Hi Dale
We really appreciate your contribution. However, neither video is relevant with landscape photography, we will leave the links live though.
Inspired by many videos shown on the Landscape Photography Magazine site I made this early attempt from a series of still photos I shot in Montana and Ohio