Atnaelva, Innlandet, Norway

I came across this beautiful, meandering river on a crisp, cold day in November. The temperatures had been between 15 and 20 degrees below zero (Celsius) for the past week, and the moisture on the branches of the birch trees had frozen.

I spent some time walking along the river to find the best compositions, trying to take my time while my wife patiently waited in the car. It was a cold day, and not being prepared to stay outside for a long time made my hands rather clumsy after a while.

Operating the camera with heavy gloves is possible, but proper handwear is on my wish list. I got home with more than a hundred raw files from this river. Luckily, my camera did not run out of battery (and it even had the remaining battery life to take pictures at the concert we were going to). I never go anywhere without a spare battery, even if I don't expect to need it.