Amsoldingen, Thun, Bern, Switzerland

Amsoldingen, at the base of the Swiss Alps, is a small village with less than 1,000 inhabitants. It is mainly devoted to agriculture and forestry. Two lakes, Amsoldingersee and Uebeschisee, add great beauty to the landscape. They are bordered by deciduous trees, which, when I visited the site some weeks ago, still had some foliage with lovely yellow, orange, and brown tones.

The last crops had been harvested from the fields covered with fresh green grass. The sun was shining, and in the background, the snow-capped mountains of the Alps were visible. What an inspiring landscape! Three images were assembled to form this panoramic view.