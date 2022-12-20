Ricketts Glen State Park, Benton, PA, USA

Rickett's Glen is a state park near Benton, Pennsylvania. It is a Y-shaped ravine that boosts 22 named waterfalls. They vary in size from a few feet to over 90'. The 94-foot Ganoga Falls is the highest of 22 named waterfalls. It's an awesome hiking and photography location. While Fall is the ideal season for photography, it is a year-round location to enjoy to outdoors. Ricketts Glen State Park is one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania. This large park comprises 13,193 acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties.

