Le Monetier Les Bains, France

I took this photograph during a trip with my brother to France, mainly in Vars, Les Hautes Alpes, visiting several places. On my website, you can see many more images of landscapes, towns, and this trip.

When I did not paraglide, we visited the entire area to see other sites. This photo was taken during one of those getaways to discover the area towards la Grave in the town of Le Monetier Les Bains in black and white to contrast the details of the rocks well.

A few months later, my brother continued his paragliding course, but this time to Font Romeu, France, where I took paragliding photos.

