Fleming Peak, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

The Trans Canada Highway runs through Rogers Pass, about halfway between the towns of Golden and Revelstoke in British Columbia, Canada. The pass is home to several rocky wonders, including Fleming Peak.

Its stark geometry towers 2,866m (9,403ft) and is a marvel. Despite the imposing height, the peak lies bare during summer months – it can be quite warm through Rogers Pass, where weather systems clash regularly. Its winter-white coat is simply breathtaking, and for this assignment, I chose to render it in monochrome (to be different).

