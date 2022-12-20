Broadway Tower, Cotswolds, England

Broadway Tower is a location I have visited numerous times — being very close to home. I decided to revisit it one evening this December after a fall of snow followed by some very icy weather, as knowing the sun lit it later in the day, I felt it might look good. I had been out most of the day photographing as the frosty conditions, which we don't see often, were so good that I was hopeful the tower would deliver. I already had my shot in mind, but on arrival, my excitement went through the roof as I discovered it was better than I could have ever hoped for. Mother Nature had truly worked her magic, and the scene in front of me looked like something straight out of Narnia!

Four trees stand on either side of the path to the tower, which frames the tower perfectly. Only on this occasion were they covered in heavy frost, and with the result that they looked utterly breathtaking, glistening in the bright sunlight and surrounded by snow.

I knew the rough composition I wanted with the golden sunlit tower centrally placed between the trees. I tried a couple of alternative compositions initially. Still, the trees were so stunningly beautiful I decided to include them in their entirety to allow them to show off. I found I needed to position my tripod at mid-height. Otherwise, the tower was obscured by too many branches and shot wide at 20mm to include the whole trees. I chose my lowest ISO of 64 and an aperture of F11 to ensure sharpness throughout. Then it was just a case of waiting for visitors to the tower to get out of the way! Fortunately, the tower had closed and, at minus five by then, it was bitterly cold, so I didn't have to wait too long. Without a doubt, my visit here was the highlight of that day and what turned out to be several days of photographing out in the snow and ice.

