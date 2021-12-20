St Croix River, St Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The St. Croix River forms the boundary between the US and Canada at St. Stephen, NB and Calais, Maine. In downtown St. Stephen, a rocky riverbed is uncovered at low tide, forming a series of rapids that are quite spectacular when a lot of water is flowing over and between the rocks. This is an autumn photo of one isolated rock, and the orange streaking on the water is a reflection of the fall colours of the trees on the Maine side of the river.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

