Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, Carmel By The Sea, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Point Lobos State Natural Preserve is at the northern end of the Big Surface coastline. To the south are places like Garrapata State Park, Bixby Bridge and Hurricane Point, Pfeiffer Beach and McWay Falls. Just to its north are Carmel by the Sea and the Seventeen Mile Drive along the coast of the Monterrey Peninsula. The Preserve has extensive walking trails along its rocky coastline full of cypress trees. A marine layer over Carmel Bay can help isolate your compositions from the nearby town.

I spent much of my day here in mid-May photographing these seascapes and the abundant wildflowers, but I was most intrigued by some of its rocky beaches. Here I found intricate rocky protrusions and colorful pebbles and stones. I spent some time shooting abstracts of the outcroppings with their various tones of tan and blue before turning my attention to slightly larger vignettes like this little alcove along the beach. I used my 24mm tilt-shift lens to capture the long outcropping surrounded by multi-colored stones. This focal length allowed a bit of the larger rocks beyond to be in the frame giving it some context. I tried cropping it to 4X5 but in the end preferred the original composition.

California in general and Monterrey in particular are expensive and popular locations, even campgrounds. Reservations should be made well in advance. It is possible to camp on the vast tract of BLM (Bureau of Land Management) land but check to see if the area you plan to stay in is not closed due to fire danger. Finally be aware that winter often brings mud and rock slides that can close CA-1 for long periods. Spring brings abundant wildflowers, and the marine layer is not yet too persistent.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now