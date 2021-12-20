Miami, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

On a routine walk around the neighborhood, I decided to take my camera with me to take some nature photographs. It was a dark and cloudy day, and I thought the contrast of the dark sky against some of the beautiful trees along the way would make for an interesting contrast. The bright colors of the leaves pair well with the grey skies and make them look more vibrant. The mood created in the image seems perfect for an intimate landscape shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now