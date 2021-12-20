    Search
    Leo Carillo State Beach, Malibu, California, USA
    By Steve Hammond

    Picture Story

    I settle out to Leo Carillo State Beach because my son who was to visit from Dallas asked me to shoot pictures of him at sunset making a marriage proposal. That’ll seemed stressful to me. I set out to practice some long exposure photography. I tried some early exposures as well as blue hour after the sunset but I feel this was the best. I always bring my other camera, a Canon 7D mark ii as well to shoot photos outside of the main topic.

    As a side bar, it was fun to take a few practice shots of a couple who were on a jetty nexts to me that’ll were clearly having their engagement pictures taken. I was able to run a few practice shots with my 200mm lens and the 7d, Mission accomplished, but more over great pictures of the sunset.

    As far as the sunset, I chose the tightest, reasonable aperture, so 16. Going f22 creates a little fuzzy on the edges. While I took shots, I watched the wave sets like a surfer. I wanted to catch a large wave smashing in an 'white washing' the ricks on the jetty in front of me. I was also happy that I caught the 'edge' to create the radial sunset. In posting editing, I use LightRoom Classic. I made the sky gradient cold blue and the rocks gradient warm. I used high clarity, warm radials across some of the rocks for drama, and a soft white blur on the foam to accentuate.

