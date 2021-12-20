Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I came upon this tree that stopped me in my tracks. I was amazed at the anthropomorphic characteristics this tree possessed. I felt as if it were reaching out to me with its long fingers. I saw how very old it was, and at the same time recognized its strength and resilience. Its textures and blemishes only heightened its beauty. The apertures in its trunk appeared as eyes watching as I set up my camera to capture its beauty. I'm sure that it appreciated my appreciation!

