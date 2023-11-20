Kettle Pond, Groton State Forest, Vermont, USA

Groton State Forest is a 26,000-acre forest in the northeast region of Vermont (USA). It boasts seven state parks that include eight lakes and ponds. Glaciers covered the area until 10,000 years ago, and when they retreated, they left mountainous terrain mixed with streams and ponds. Today, red maple, yellow birch, and white birch trees are abundant here, rendering brilliant color in October when the green fades away into yellow, orange, and red hues.

One of the ponds inside Groton State Forest is Kettle Pond, named for its origin as a depression left behind by the retreating glacier. The pond is an off-the-beaten-path destination that has managed to retain its sense of wildness and ruggedness over the years. It remains unspoiled and undeveloped, only navigated by kayak and canoe carried out by hand.

I photograph here frequently throughout the seasons. I love the serenity of the place that harkens back to the days preceding the social media phase and selfie frenzy. I returned with a small group of friends in early October for sunrise. When we arrived, the pond was perfectly still with a mirror reflection of the vibrant fall foliage colors that enveloped it on all sides.

Although the scene was already dazzling from the ground, I decided to fly my drone for a wider and higher perspective, waiting for the rising sun to cast light on all sides of the pond gradually. I framed the S-shaped pond between the two glaciated mountains in the distance, employing a DJI Mavic 3 Pro with a 24mm lens for this image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now