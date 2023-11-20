Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, USA

My wife and I visited Capitol Reef National Park in Southern Utah on an extended camping trip across the country. Fall colors were coming out in early October, and we enjoyed a beautiful day. Fall is a beautiful time to visit this area, with cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons.

The geologic and human history of this desert environment are quite interesting. This picture shows the Capitol Dome feature in the background behind nicely colored trees in the foreground. The mid-afternoon sun illuminated the trees and Capitol Dome nicely, while the rock cliff on the right is shaded.

Capitol Reef is one of several National Parks in Southern Utah that highlight the stunning and unique geology of the area. Thick sandstone formations formed when the area was a vast desert are now exposed after substantial uplifting and erosion over many millions of years.

