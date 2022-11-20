The Birks of Aberfeldy, Perthshire, Scotland

This was my second time visiting this place; interestingly, I have noticed different things from when I was here the first time. I always seem to forget that just because we go back to photograph at the same location, it doesn't mean that we will be taking the same images.
I was more drawn to the water this time, whereas last time I focused on the trees and fungi. The layers and layers of small falls caught my attention and I tried to capture these.
I normally don't shoot from a low angle but to show the layers, I had to get low and I found this to be quite a challenge. Autumn is one of my favourite seasons, I just wish it lasted a bit longer.
Dimitri Vasileiou