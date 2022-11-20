Price Lake, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

I was assigned a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway to cover for the National Park Service's fall foliage report. The fall foliage report is where they share up-to-date images on social media showing the color in real time for visitors. One of my favourite spots on my section of the Parkway is Price Lake. I love this spot because Grandfather Mountain stretches across the back side of the lake.

I decided to get up and shoot a sunrise here, I wanted the sky to help highlight the color along the lake. Whenever you shoot a sunrise or sunset and turn directly away from the sun, you get these beautiful pink tones. I was counting on this for this particular location as I knew it faced away from the sunrise. And, as luck may have it, I got exactly what I was hoping for, along with some very beautiful autumn tones along the lake. One bonus detail I love was the leaves floating in the water; they kind of resembled stars reflecting from the sky. I also chose not to do an extremely long exposure so that I could capture the leaves like this, versus streaks in the water.

