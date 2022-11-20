Michelbach Le Bas, Alsace, France

I like taking walks around the village where I live. Since I do this at various daytimes, I get the chance to see all sorts of wonderful light situations. In this case, it was a sunset behind me, illuminating the sky in bright pink on a rather cold late afternoon.

We are looking towards the east, at the Black Forest in the background across the Rhine Valley where pockets of fog are already forming. The autumnal colours enhanced the entire lighting situation. It took all of five minutes and the spectacular colours became were gone.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now