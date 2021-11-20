Prairie Creek Redwood State Park, California, USA

Picture Story

I headed south to the California Redwood Park region. I had driven through this region a number of times but hadn’t explored it in any detail. Capturing rhododendron flowers surrounded by redwood trees in a bit of fog has been on my photo wish list. But rhododendrons bloom in the spring and it was early September.

I wouldn’t be capturing any rhododendron images this trip. Instead the trip was a reconnaissance adventure. The goal was to hike as many trails as possible during my five day visit to identify best options for the spring bloom.

I rose early on the last day and headed to the Rhododendron Trailhead. A short distance from the trailhead it was clear the trail had been appropriately named! Large spent rhododendrons were everywhere. None had flowers but most still had leaves now turning yellow and falling off. I imagined standing in front of them next spring.

As I walked one eye was searching for more rhododendrons while the other was looking for autumn image opportunities. With the search for rhododendrons over I suddenly began to visualize amazing photo compositions.

As I zig zagged down the trail I saw a lone, thin branched tree with small bright yellow leaves standing directly in front of a tall redwood tree with dark textured bark. Immediately the contrast caught my eye.

I composed the image so that some of the leaves would have a dark backdrop. I included two other redwoods, one on either side of the main subject to give the image depth. I choose an aperture that would soften the background.

Just enough sun was filtering through the canopy to light up the small tree’s leaves. I framed the image to exclude the redwood tree tops and the origin of the small tree. I felt this would make the scene more intimate and force the viewer to look closely at the details.

As I packed my gear for the last time I felt accomplished. I knew exactly where I needed to be next spring. And, I captured some great deep forest redwood photos!

