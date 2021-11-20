Cathedral Rock, Sedona, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The location had been on my photography bucket list for some time. My daughter, who was to be married on Oct 30th, lived in the Phoenix area. Sedona was right on the way as was Horseshoe Bend, Toad Stools, and a few others. I had to take some shots at Cathedral Rocks. I actually planned for this for several months in advance with the help of Google maps, PhotoPils and some tourism sites to select the best date, time, location. Whatever I did learn though as I arrived at my location, the water levels were much lower than I expected. Having spent a good hour walking around to find the right location, I chose this spot - which still had a small pool of water to help reflective the majesty of Cathedral Rocks.

Composition was a challenge as I had to make choices about the sky, possibly reducing down the full rock formation, all to gain some drama and interest of leading lines from the foreground rocks leading to the main hero, keeping some sky for the drama, and getting the little bit of fall color that exists in this part of the country. So, here it is: my Autumn Sunset atmosphere Cathedral Rocks.

