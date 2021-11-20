Blue Hour at Mogshade Pond, New Forest, Hampshire, USA

I am not the best at getting up for Sunrise, but I was determined that I had to go out at Sunrise at least once in November. I had shot at this location many times at Sunset and had always envisaged the same location at Sunrise with the 3 main trees reflected in the pond. I got up in plenty of time and got to the location before sunrise and thought I would setup and take some practice shots to get my composition as I wanted it. During taking these test shots the light was changing and I captured this shot about 40 minutes before sunrise in the Blue Hour and just loved the colours and reflections. I stayed around and took many more shots of the sunrise, but they are for another day.

