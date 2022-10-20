River Coe, Glencoe, Scotland

I’ve spent a couple of days around Glencoe in Scotland, especially to see and photograph the autumn colors on the mountains. The weather proved most autumn like. Many rain showers came down and it was a soaked week. But the mountains in this area of the Highlands remain awfully beautiful in whatever weather or season.

I have been walking in this area a dozen times, but never used my time to photograph the mountains and the colors I always enjoyed. So this week was a bit different for me. I changed position only 2 to 3 times a day in order to stay longer on a spot waiting for better light. However on most days waiting for some sunlight was in vain. This was such a day. So I stayed near my hotel and focused on the river Coe close by. As most of the trees were not yet in autumn colors, I decided to also focus on the landscape around the river. So many colors! Reds, greens, orange, yellow, purple, all within one single frame, wherever you looked.

Although I tried various filters to get longer exposures, I ended with this one at ISO 50 and a closed aperture of f/20. This one second exposure was best to my liking compared to much longer exposures as the fast flowing water was often reduced to silky whites without any detail. I have to admit that I enhanced the yellows a bit, but now it reflects how I remembered my almost meditative moments along this river despite the weather.

