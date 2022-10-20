    Search
    Maples Reflections, Fredericton Junction, New Brunswick, Canada
    By Errin Gray

    The ducks didn't stick around for pictures but the reflection of colourful trees drew me in. This is my favourite place to photograph year round. The maples turn a glorious red in early autumn. After the maples leaves fall the golden, brown oaks put on a show. It's easy to sit for hours watching for wildlife and enjoying the beauty of a warm fall day. The light filtering through in late afternoon is perfection. Every season creates its own beauty.

