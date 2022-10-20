Maples Reflections, Fredericton Junction, New Brunswick, Canada

The ducks didn't stick around for pictures but the reflection of colourful trees drew me in. This is my favourite place to photograph year round. The maples turn a glorious red in early autumn. After the maples leaves fall the golden, brown oaks put on a show. It's easy to sit for hours watching for wildlife and enjoying the beauty of a warm fall day. The light filtering through in late afternoon is perfection. Every season creates its own beauty.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now