    Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

    By Marion Faria

    Picture Story

    This was taken last September during a period of severe wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington. When I arrived the winds were blowing the smoke offshore and to the south; however, shortly after leaving Seattle for the coast and Mt Rainier, the wind direction changed and the smoke intensified. A lot of photographers love the effect of smoke at dawn and sunset, but when the smoke is very heavy, it's not a good effect. I could barely see Mt Rainier through the dense smoke and spent a lot of time coughing: it was like living near a constant campfire. One breakfast place I was using had to close right after I ate, the fires were nearby...anyway, this was a foggy and smoky evening at the beach, but I like the effect. Converted it from color, since there wasn't any dramatic light.

