    Dunure Castle, South Ayrshire, Scotland

    By Christopher Cockroft

    Picture Story

    Captured whilst on a Holiday in the local area, I had slipped out early morning to have a sunrise photo shoot on the coast before enjoying a day of sightseeing. I had spotted this castle as we drove into the area the previous day but hadn't scouted the area. As I arrived I struggled to find a way down to the beach but eventually managed to get safely down and then my eye was immediately caught by the rocks I have placed in the foreground which were full of cracks to use as leading lines. I had hoped for a colourful sunrise when heading out, however once in position I realised the grey overcast sky suited the location much better than a bright colourful sky. A very enjoyable hour on the beach before heading back to our accommodation.

