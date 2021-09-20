Dunure Castle, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Captured whilst on a Holiday in the local area, I had slipped out early morning to have a sunrise photo shoot on the coast before enjoying a day of sightseeing. I had spotted this castle as we drove into the area the previous day but hadn't scouted the area. As I arrived I struggled to find a way down to the beach but eventually managed to get safely down and then my eye was immediately caught by the rocks I have placed in the foreground which were full of cracks to use as leading lines. I had hoped for a colourful sunrise when heading out, however once in position I realised the grey overcast sky suited the location much better than a bright colourful sky. A very enjoyable hour on the beach before heading back to our accommodation.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now