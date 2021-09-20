Childers Cove, Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Victorian coastline offer some stunning scenery, particularly along the Great Ocean Road. Built by the unemployed men of the Great Depression in the 1930s it has become one of the great attractions of the state. This coast takes the full brunt of the southerly storms that come swirling up from the oceans around Antarctica.

There are many areas where the soft sedimentary limestone cliffs have been weathered over the eons leaving stranded pillars of rock a short distance from the shore. These pillars in varying states of decay offer the photographer perfect subjects for long exposure shots. This particular shot was taken in spring but it was a typical stormy spring day, with a blustery southerly wind battering the coast.

It was a 3 second exposure taken with a 150mm prime lens. The pillar is approximately 80m off shore and is composed of this soft golden coloured limestone, providing a perfect contrast to the green of the ocean and grey of the sky; the ocean was choppy rather than rough so the waves did not create a spectacular effect upon impact.

Access to most of these coastal areas is very easy, just a short walk from the carpark, which was just as well as the rain pelted down just a few minutes after this shot was taken. Before taking this shot I took several others from different angles and from further away but I settled on this one, standing on the sand directly in front with an ND filter. I took a few with much longer time lapses but I feel the 3 second exposure was enough to blur the water yet still convey some of the menacing nature of these waters where so many of the early seafarers met their ends.

