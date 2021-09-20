Bielmonte, Piedmont, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Bielmonte is the renowned ski resort in the heart of the Oasi Zegna - Biella, Piedmont, Italy. The Oasi Zegna takes its name from the founder Ermenegildo Zegna who wanted to enhance the area where he was born by founding a beautiful natural park with free access. The Oasi Zegna project as a communicating environment has developed on two closely linked levels: direct contact with nature (ecological sports and soft tourism) and the promotion of environmental education, thanks to the activity of the Scientific Committee of the Oasis.

This photograph portrays the area of ​​the Oasis that leads from Alpe Margosio to Bielmonte on an initially sunny day that has unfortunately become cloudy and rainy. However, we were able to admire an area full of suggestions and mysteries through the hydrangeas and a very interesting art.Here is presented a corner of tranquility with the bench overlooking the Biella landscape. It can be reached shortly after passing Bocchetta di Margosio, at just over 1300 m high, it offers an extraordinary view of Valsessera and Monte Rosa, the second highest mountain in Europe. In this area it is possible to stop at the Alpe Margosio farmhouse to fully enjoy the view of Monte Rosa and the tip of the Matterhorn while tasting typical local products.To bring out the panorama full of mysterious clouds I further underexposed through the Program mode to -0.7 increasing the darkness of that unfortunately already dark landscape. I hope to be able to return to this beautiful area to be able to photograph Monte Rosa in its grandeur accompanied by the sweet vision of the Matterhorn albeit in the distance but always adorable.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now