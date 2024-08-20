Palouse, Washington, USA

This area of Washington State is often referred to as Palouse Country. The rolling hills in the Southeast corner of this area provide many photo opportunities. In the spring, it is covered in many shades of green. In the fall, as in this image, shades of autumn colors are everywhere. It is a large area with interesting views. If you explore the area, you will find old barns, old trucks, and some wildlife.

On my second day, I came across this image with the green ridge leading into the recently harvested field. The contrast caught my eye, and I found a place to park on the side of this narrow farm road.

With my tripod and camera, I walked back to find the best composition. At this spot, I set up my Canon 70D with my Canon 24-105mm f/4L, adjusted my settings and took the photo. I was very pleased with the results.

