Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Embarking on the journey to capture the essence of Ganoga Falls in monochrome was an exhilarating fusion of creativity and technique.

Ricketts Glen State Park, a waterfall haven in Pennsylvania, offered a plethora of picturesque scenes. Amidst the 24 named waterfalls and countless cascades, my wife and I ventured along the loop trail in the balmy embrace of May. Each step revealed a new photographic gem, each cascade an opportunity to craft a unique monochromatic story.

Armed with my trusty Nikon Z6II, coupled with a fifty-millimetre lens, I embraced the challenge. Setting the aperture at f/8 and the shutter speed at a patient six seconds, I waded through the auditory symphony of rushing water and immersed myself in the ethereal beauty of Ganoga Falls.

The resulting photograph captured the waterfall's timeless allure, the interplay of light and shadows etched in shades of gray. The creative process, a dance between technology and artistic vision, echoed the very essence of the falls itself — powerful, fleeting, and utterly mesmerizing.

