City of Rocks National Reserve, Almo, Idaho

After several weeks of rain storms and clouds, there was finally a break of clear skies, so I went to one of the nearest dark sky parks in my area, City of Rocks, to do some astrophotography.

Luckily for me, a strong aurora storm was happening simultaneously, and I made it down to the ID/UT border, where I was shooting panoramas. I hopped out of the car at several spots along the way to do some test shots before settling on a few wide-view areas. This was one of the spots.

