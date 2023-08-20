    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    City of Rocks National Reserve, Almo, Idaho
    By Noel Benadom

    After several weeks of rain storms and clouds, there was finally a break of clear skies, so I went to one of the nearest dark sky parks in my area, City of Rocks, to do some astrophotography.

    Luckily for me, a strong aurora storm was happening simultaneously, and I made it down to the ID/UT border, where I was shooting panoramas. I hopped out of the car at several spots along the way to do some test shots before settling on a few wide-view areas. This was one of the spots.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®