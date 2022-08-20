Ikaria Island, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This shot was taken in the mountainous island of Ikaria, Greece. The island has a lake at the top of a plateaux, the only one which supplies the inhabitants with water. Due to its location, it attracts clouds and mist, coming from the northern part of the Aegean. The mist locks at the location because of the surrounding mountain tops, making it an otherworldly scenery. The landscape there is full of contrasts, with steep rocky mountains and hilltops and patches of dense woodland and other vegetation. The lake attracts wild birds and other animals, and the feelings someone encounters while visiting the place are most definitely serene.

