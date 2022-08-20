Hospitals Beach, La Jolla, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

California is known for its beaches. From northern, to central, to southern California beaches the unique qualities of each individual beach are discernible. This beach is a lesser known beach as there is little to no sand to lay out, set an umbrella and chair or play on.

The beach is rocky and has a healthy volume of ice plant that is in bloom much of the year. The beach and area as a whole is popular with photographers, divers, snorkelers and surfers. Hospital(s) Beach gets its name from the building nearby on Coast Blvd that used to house mostly medical and pharmacy businesses.

I discovered this beach because of the circular erosion and rounded edges of the rocks that caught my eye in other's artists pictures during low tide. During certain times of year there is also a thick moss that grows on the rock that I have not found in any other area of southern California as plentiful as it is here. I am not a big fan of California sunsets as I find the majority of them to be pretty lackluster, which some might not agree with.....but I can always rely on gentle morning hues of baby lavender, blues, and pinks to fill the sky just before soft yellows, golds and reds join the party on cloudy mornings.

I love how quiet this beach is in the morning. Regardless of the tide table, I have found shooting this beach a joy each and every morning I have visited and to my surprise, I am often the only photographer on the beach. I have been here at sunset and found it to be more popular with photographers, runners and sightseers than in the morning. I set my camera at a1/30th to accentuate the milky foam in the surf. Occasionally the water would reach the deck of rocks closest to me leaving a slight bit of water which reflected the soft blues of the sky above. There were a number of seabirds, but with the longer exposure I was not as happy with the exposures.

