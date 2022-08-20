Horsehead Rock, Bermagui, New South Wales, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Leaving in the dark with a light rain falling we kept our fingers crossed for a break in the clouds to let the sun shine through and give us a colourful sunrise. Horsehead Rock in Bermagui on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia is one of the most impressive and iconic coastal rock formations in the country and we were only there for two days, so had to try to make the best of whatever conditions of light and weather nature dished up. Unfortunately, on this morning the overcast and rainy conditions continued, but at least it allowed me to capture an image that met the criteria for this diffused light competition.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

